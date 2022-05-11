Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

