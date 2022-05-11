Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$150.11.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$131.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$116.39 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$144.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$142.36.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100014 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

