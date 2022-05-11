Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) will report $36.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.47 million to $38.48 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $33.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $145.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

