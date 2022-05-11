Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

