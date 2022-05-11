BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. BCE has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

