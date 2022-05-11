Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $275.80 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

