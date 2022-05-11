Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

