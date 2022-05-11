Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 40.47%.
Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
