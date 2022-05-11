Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Mizuho cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

