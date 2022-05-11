BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s (BRSC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,449.60 ($17.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,600.62. The firm has a market cap of £707.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,383.18 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($27.50).

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

