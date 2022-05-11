BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s (BRSC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BRSC stock opened at GBX 1,449.60 ($17.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,600.62. The firm has a market cap of £707.84 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,383.18 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($27.50).
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.