Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

BLMN opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,490,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

