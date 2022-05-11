BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.28).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 404.95 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 383.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £79.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($457.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($380.67). Insiders purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

