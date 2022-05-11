Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

BRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.30) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.67) to GBX 425 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.14).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.92), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($59,687.24).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

