Brinker International (EAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) recently:

5/9/2022 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company’s operations were affected by the Omicron-induced staffing challenges and elevated inflationary pressures. Notably, a rise in food and beverage costs and restaurant labor costs, including wage rates, training and overtime, continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of the company’s sales — was 12.2% compared with 13.9% in the prior-year quarter. Going forward, the company anticipates high single-digit inflation for food and beverage and wage rates through the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

5/9/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00.

5/5/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $48.00.

5/5/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00.

5/5/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $37.00.

4/14/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

