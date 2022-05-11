Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to post $220.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.19 million and the lowest is $218.75 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Autohome by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Autohome by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

