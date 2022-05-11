Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) will announce $14.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.33 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The business’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

