Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. BorgWarner also reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

