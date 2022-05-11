Brokerages Anticipate Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock worth $201,561. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

