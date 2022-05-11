Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $25.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $124.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $134.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

