Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $215,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

