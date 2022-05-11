Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ManTech International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 105,863 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ManTech International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

