Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.48 Million

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report $363.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $87,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $70,586,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

