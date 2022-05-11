Brokerages Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

COOK stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

