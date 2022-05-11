Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will report $44.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.83 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $184.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $188.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.30 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $269.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TrueCar stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 120.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 194.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 466.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

