Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.93 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,985 shares of company stock worth $3,567,684. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

