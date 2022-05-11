Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $51.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.93 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,985 shares of company stock worth $3,567,684. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
