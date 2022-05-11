Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

