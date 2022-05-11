Brokerages Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $10.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

