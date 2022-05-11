Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

BBWI opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

