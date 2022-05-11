Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.18 Million

Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will post $78.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.53 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $315.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.12 million to $326.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $307.80 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

