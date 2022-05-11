Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $123.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $129.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $165.85 million, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.66.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.