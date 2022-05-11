Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INKT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.