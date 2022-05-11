Brokerages Expect MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiNK Therapeutics.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INKT stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $22.16.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
