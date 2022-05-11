Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to post sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.