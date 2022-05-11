Brokerages Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to post sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

PRVB stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.