Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.55 Million

Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post $117.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.33 million to $118.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $99.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $485.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.44 million, with estimates ranging from $554.27 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Qualys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.