Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $844.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.41 million to $848.77 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $768.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

CAKE stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.