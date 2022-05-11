Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are going to split on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

