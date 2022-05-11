Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,398.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,570.64. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,078.30 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

