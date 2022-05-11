Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Courtney Mather Acquires 16,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

