Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will post sales of $312.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $309.34 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

