California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. California Resources has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

