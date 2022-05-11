Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring (TM) technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt’s diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory (TM) production system. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 85.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

