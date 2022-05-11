Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

CTLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

