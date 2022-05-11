Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “
CCOEY opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Capcom has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.47.
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.