Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

