Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

CPLP opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

