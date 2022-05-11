CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

