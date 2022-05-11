CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.