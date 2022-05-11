Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $15.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

