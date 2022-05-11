Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.67.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.23. Carvana has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

