Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.90 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $92.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $335.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $340.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $449.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CASA. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 94,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

