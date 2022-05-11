CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

